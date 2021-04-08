SC rejects Maharashtra govt, Anil Deshmukh's plea against Bombay HC order on CBI inquiry

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by the Maharashtra government as well as former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh against the Bombay High Court's order of CBI's preliminary enquiry into allegations of corruption made by ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

"Looking at the personas involved and the seriousness of allegations, an independent enquiry is called for. You can't say it affects the federal structure. This does not happen everyday. Both were heads of institution where something has gone wrong," a bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told the petitioners' counsel.

Singh had accused the former Minister of setting a collection target of Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

The top court declined to interfere with the High Court's order of April 5 for probe into the matter.

Read: BJP gets upper hand in Maharashtra as Anil Deshmukh resigns

Senior advocates A M Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Maharasthra government and Deshmukh, questioned the validity of the High Court's order passed without hearing them.

"I was the home Minister and was targeted. Should I be heard before an order is passed?" Sibal asked, claiming the probe was directed on hearsay evidence.

"It is only preliminary enquiry, nothing is wrong in it when serious allegations are made by a senior officer against the senior minister," the bench, also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, said.

Read: Congress ministers discuss Deshmukh controversy with AICC secretary

The bench also wondered if a suspect should be heard before the preliminary enquiry.

The court also rejected a plea by Deshmukh for probe by the High Court or the Supreme Court, saying one cannot pick and choose the investigating agency. It also noted that Deshmukh was clinging to the post until a probe was ordered by the High Court.

The court also pointed that it was not a case of political or business rivalry. This is the case where a senior minister and senior police officer were involved.