SC rejects plea for re-evaluation of NEET exam

SC rejects plea for re-evaluation of NEET UG due to alleged error in Hindi version

The bench noted that the panel of three independent experts opined that the answer for the physics question in Hindi and English versions was the same

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2021, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 18:21 ist

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by 22 NEET-UG candidates for recalculation of their scores, relying upon an experts panel view finding no discrepancy or error in the Hindi version of a Physics question.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud took into consideration the submission by the Centre that a three-member expert committee comprising professors of IIT, Delhi Technological University, and the National Physics Laboratory, which was set by the National Testing Agency (NTA), concluded that there was no error.

A counsel, appearing for the candidates, contended that the court has to look at the physics textbook, which is considered the Bible for students, before disposing of their petition. 

Also Read | Right to inclusive education can't be realised without reasonable accommodation: SC 

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath, said the book may be the Bible for students, but the opinion given by the professors is like the opinion of Jesus Christ. 

“We have to go by the opinion," the bench said.

The bench noted that the panel of three independent experts opined that the answer for the physics question in Hindi and English versions was the same.

Also Read | Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh income criteria for EWS in NEET-PG All India Quota, SC told 

On November 25, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to set up a committee of three experts to examine the correctness of a physics question in Hindi in the NEET-UG 2021 exam.

The petitioners led by Wajda Tabassum had claimed discrepancy in the Hindi version of the question paper.

