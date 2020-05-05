SC rejects plea for students fund in coronavirus

SC rejects plea for students fund in COVID-19

Ashish Tripathi
  • May 05 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:34 ist
A view of the SC (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a plea to direct the government to create a students' welfare fund and ensure rent waiver for them.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai told petitioner Anmol Singh that these are difficult times and such generalised petitions cannot be filed. 

The petitioner, for his part, said students have filed this petition. There were thousand of students staying in Delhi. 

 

"Make a representation to the govt if you are aggrieved. You seek to represent thousands of students. We don't know in what manner," the bench said. 

"How can such petitions exist? How can you pray for a direction to provide a student's fund? Tomorrow you will ask for some other fund," the bench said, rejecting the plea.

The bench also pointed out there was a helpline set up by the Centre to look into grievances. The petitioner, however, claimed he had not received any reply on the helpline number.

 

