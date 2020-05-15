SC rejects plea seeking closure of liquor shops during coronavirus lockdown

The Supreme Court Friday rejected a plea seeking closure of liquor shops across the country during the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic observing that it has been filed only for publicity.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao also dismissed another petition, which had claimed that it is impossible for the shop owners to maintain social distancing at liquor and gutka shops.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the petitioner who was seeking closure of liquor shops during lockdown period citing violation of social distancing norms told the apex court that many coronavirus cases in India are asymptomatic.

"These are all publicity oriented," the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, said.

The bench observed that it cannot have multiple petitions of this nature and said these were being filed only for publicity.

The bench also dealt with another petition which had claimed that it is not possible for shop owners to maintain social distancing at liquor and gutka shops. The bench, while dismissing the plea, said it is for the system to deal with these issues.