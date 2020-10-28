SC rejects plea to scrap bail for 'Pinjra Tod' activist

SC rejects plea to cancel bail for 'Pinjra Tod' activist

Kalita faced cases in connection with the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Delhi riots

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 14:22 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a plea to cancel bail of 'Pinjra Tod' activist and JNU student Devangana Kalita in connection with a Delhi riots case.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan rejected contention of Delhi Police that she should not be out on bail as she is an influential person and can affect witnesses.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi police contended that the High Court said that there were only police witnesses but there are also protected witnesses.

"How will she tamper with the witness? Is she such an influential person?" the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said, dismissing the petition.

Kalita faced cases in connection with the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and Delhi riots.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Delhi
Riots
CAA
Protests

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

The Lead: 'Shivaji Suratkal' director on its re-release

 