SC rejects plea to preserve artefacts from Ayodhya dig

SC rejects plea to preserve artefacts found in Ayodhya digging; imposes cost, warns of CBI probe into petition

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2020, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 16:18 ist
The court also warned the petitioners of CBI probe into their filing of petitions.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed with Rs one lakh cost each two PILs seeking to preserve the artefacts recovered from excavation from Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari pulled up petitioner Satish Chindhuji Shambharkar and others for filing "absolutely frivolous" petitions to scuttle the Ayodhya case verdict delivered by a five-judge bench on November 9, 2019.

The court also warned the petitioners of CBI probe into their filing of petitions.

"Are you saying that there is no Rule of Law and the judgement on Ayodhya case will not be followed and no action will be taken," the bench asked the petitioners.

The petitioners sought a direction to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to secure and protect the ancient monuments and artefacts found during digging and leveling of birth land of Lord Ram for construction of temple in May. They also wanted further direction to excavate and level the land under the supervision and control of Archeological Survey of India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Ayodhya
Archeological Survey of India

What's Brewing

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 