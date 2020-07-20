SC rejects plea to preserve artefacts found in Ayodhya digging; imposes cost, warns of CBI probe into petition

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed with Rs one lakh cost each two PILs seeking to preserve the artefacts recovered from excavation from Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari pulled up petitioner Satish Chindhuji Shambharkar and others for filing "absolutely frivolous" petitions to scuttle the Ayodhya case verdict delivered by a five-judge bench on November 9, 2019.

The court also warned the petitioners of CBI probe into their filing of petitions.

"Are you saying that there is no Rule of Law and the judgement on Ayodhya case will not be followed and no action will be taken," the bench asked the petitioners.

The petitioners sought a direction to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to secure and protect the ancient monuments and artefacts found during digging and leveling of birth land of Lord Ram for construction of temple in May. They also wanted further direction to excavate and level the land under the supervision and control of Archeological Survey of India.