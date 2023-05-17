SC rejects review pleas against EWS quota verdict

The Supreme Court has dismissed the review petitions challenging its judgement upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala, passed the order on May 9.

The order, released on Tuesday, said, "Applications for permission to file the review petitions are allowed. Applications for listing the review petitions in open court are rejected. Delay condoned. Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed”.

On November 7, 2022, four separate judgments were authored with different reasoning by a five-judge bench of the apex court. Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and Justice J B Pardiwala, in three separate judgments, upheld the 103rd Amendment. However, Justice S Ravindra Bhat along with then Chief Justice U U Lalit, in its minority verdict, struck down the 103rd Constitution amendment.