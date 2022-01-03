SC rejects WB govt's plea against protection to Suvendu

SC rejects West Bengal govt's plea against protection from arrest to Suvendu Adhikari

The bench pointed out that the High Court was already seized of the proceedings

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 14:18 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI file photo

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by the West Bengal government against BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, against a single judge bench order of the Calcutta High Court protecting him from arrest.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna told the state government counsel that it has already dealt with a similar matter earlier.

The bench pointed out that the High Court was already seized of the proceedings.

“The special leave petitions arise from an interlocutory order, we are not inclined to exercise the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 136 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The court said the parties would be governed by December 13, 2021, order passed in the matter against the single judge bench decision.

On December 13, the court had declined to entertain a plea by the state government challenging the Calcutta High Court decision to protect Adhikari from arrest in cases registered against him, after he switched from Trinamool Congress TMC to BJP.

Adhikari was accused of indulging in hooliganism, unlawful assembly, and also violating Covid-19 guidelines, amongst other things.

He approached the High Court against abuse of the police machinery by registering six FIRs against him at four different police stations.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal
Judiciary
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

DH Changemakers 2022 | Ravi Katpadi: Desi Cosplay to Raise Funds for Sick Children

DH Changemakers 2022 | Ravi Katpadi: Desi Cosplay to Raise Funds for Sick Children

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

 