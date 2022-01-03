SC rejects West Bengal govt's plea against protection from arrest to Suvendu Adhikari

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by the West Bengal government against BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, against a single judge bench order of the Calcutta High Court protecting him from arrest.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna told the state government counsel that it has already dealt with a similar matter earlier.

The bench pointed out that the High Court was already seized of the proceedings.

“The special leave petitions arise from an interlocutory order, we are not inclined to exercise the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 136 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The court said the parties would be governed by December 13, 2021, order passed in the matter against the single judge bench decision.

On December 13, the court had declined to entertain a plea by the state government challenging the Calcutta High Court decision to protect Adhikari from arrest in cases registered against him, after he switched from Trinamool Congress TMC to BJP.

Adhikari was accused of indulging in hooliganism, unlawful assembly, and also violating Covid-19 guidelines, amongst other things.

He approached the High Court against abuse of the police machinery by registering six FIRs against him at four different police stations.

