SC relief to Vinod Dua, FIR against him for criticism against PM quashed

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR filed by Shimla police against journalist Vinod Dua over his YouTube shows criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pulwama attack and the Covid-19 lockdown.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran said every journalist should be protected as per judgement in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar (1962). The apex court had then upheld validity of sedition. But at the same time, the court had said, “a citizen has a right to say whatever he likes about the government or its policies but should not incite violence.”

In its judgement on a writ petition filed by Dua, the court, however, rejected a plea by him that no FIR can be registered against any media person with 10 years of experience unless cleared by a committee. The court said allowing such a plea would be an encroachment into the legislature's domain.

On June 14, 2020, the court had protected Dua from arrest on his plea to quash the May 6 FIR.

A BJP leader, Ajay Shyam filed a sedition complaint with Kumarsain police station against Dua.