SC renders some sections of Benami Act unconstitutional

The top court also said the provisions of the law have to be applied prospectively

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 12:01 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared some sections of the Benami Act as unconstitutional for being manifestly arbitrary.

It said that 2016 amendment to the Benami act does not have a retrospective effect, says Section 3(2) of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 is unconstitutional, and Section 3(2) of the 2016 Amended act is unconstitutional.

Supreme Court
India News

