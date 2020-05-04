SC reserves order on plea for 4G internet services in J&K

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgement on a plea for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, which was strongly opposed by the Centre and the Union Territory administration saying terrorists might use it to threaten the national security.

Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted before a bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and B R Gavai that there were specific orders stating that restrictions in internet speed, is required for national security.

"This is about the protection of the lives of the entirety of the population of Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday, there were some tragic events (at Handwara). These men could easily take videos of the troop movements. The enemy could know the troop movements if they had 4G internet," he said.

Venugopal also said such a plea must be examined against the larger interest of national security.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UT administration, submitted after complete lockdown imposed on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the landline was first started, followed by 2G internet services.

"These decisions are taken at the ground level and orders are not passed in a mechanical manner," he said.

Arguing for petitioners NGO 'Foundation for Media Professionals' and others, senior advocates Huzefa Ahmadi and Salman Khurshid contended absence of 4G internet services affected students' studies as schools were not able to hold video conferencing. The counsel also claimed the citizens' right to access medical help was seriously jeopardised.

Ahmadi said in the 1990s, the number of terrorist activities was more, even though there was no internet. He said the government was not able to show any direct nexus between terrorist activities and the 4G network.

Khurshid, appearing for Private Schools Association J and K, said they are following the government 's right to education policy to teach children via video-conferencing.