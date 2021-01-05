SC says can't ask Centre to desist from spending on Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot be expected to dictate the government to desist from spending money on one project and instead use it for something else.

In its judgement, approving the Central Vista Project for constructing new Parliament building and other ministries, a three-judge bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the court should be loath to venture to put a full stop on the execution of policy matters or guide the government on moral or ethical matters without any legal basis.

The court said whether a particular development project calls for urgency or deserves special treatment or requires maximum attention of the government or is to be deferred for budgetary reasons or requires authority ‘A’ to initiate the proposal and not authority ‘B’, is a matter of policy decision of the executive.

"We are compelled to wonder if we, in the absence of a legal mandate, can question the wisdom of the government in focusing on a particular direction of development," the majority judgement said.

It also pointed out subjective notions of the court in statutory processes would be antithetical to the fundamental tenet of Rule of Law which requires “all power in the State” to be exercised in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Refusing to accord heightened judicial review in the instant case, the court said once the government decides to construct a new space for its sitting or to construct a highway or water dam or school or university and follows the procedure prescribed under law commensurate with the nature of the project, then the court cannot act as a multiplier of regulations and add its own notion as to what ought to be the additional essential procedure for going ahead with a particular project.

"Therefore, it is important for the courts to remain alive to all the attending circumstances and not interfere merely because another option as in the perception of the aggrieved or dissenting section of the public would have been a better option," it said.

The court said the government is entitled to commit errors or achieve successes in policy matters as long as constitutional principles are not violated in the process. It is not the court’s concern to enquire into the priorities of an elected government.

The court also said the public participation in decision making was not to supplant the discretion of the government or to retard the development work.

It rejected the contention that Parliament was kept out of the purview of consultative exercise as unfounded on facts as the proposal for the new Parliament Building was placed before the Government Parliamentary Committees with representatives of major national political parties at the inception stage.