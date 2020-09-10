SC seeks AG's help in 2009 Bhushan contempt case

SC seeks Attorney General's assistance in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 13:38 ist
Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought assistance of Attorney General K K Venugopal in deciding a 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan for his Tehelka magazine interview accusing half of 16 retired Chief Justices of India as corrupt.

A fresh bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna issued notice to the A-G and fixed the matter for consideration on October 12.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, submitted as per Rule 10 of the Supreme Court Rules, the Attorney General has to be invited. 

The court had on last date said that it would add more questions of law on top of the 10 submitted by us, he said.

Earlier, the case was heard by a three-judge bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra (since retired).

The court had then said it will consider larger questions pertaining to contempt of court and allegations against judges. 

On August 31, the top court imposed nominal fine of Re one on  Bhushan as sentence after having held him guilty of Suo Motu criminal contempt on August 14 for his tweets. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
prashant bhushan
Contempt of court
K K Venugopal

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 