SC seeks Centre’s reply on extension of reservation benefits

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Union government to clarify its stand on whether reservation benefits enjoyed by Scheduled Castes can be extended to Dalits even after they converted to Islam, Christianity, Buddhism or any religion apart from Hinduism.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that the matter involved social ramifications.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abhay S Oka, and Vikram Nath noted the matter was not listed for a long time, and the issue involves social ramifications.

“There are social ramifications, but we have to take a call,” the bench said.

The bench orally remarked that old matters are pending because there are social ramifications.

“We will have to face reality some time or the other," the bench further observed.

Some of the petitioners have contended that Dalit Christians or Christians of Scheduled Caste origin should enjoy the same quota benefits reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Mehta added that the Ranganath Mishra Commission recommendation for grant of reservation to Dalits, who have converted to other religions was not accepted by the government of the day.

The top court asked the central government to submit its response in the matter in three weeks and fixed the matter for hearing in October.

A petitioner contended reservation for government jobs and admissions in educational institutions should be made “religion neutral”.

The plea also questioned validity of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 which restricted Christians of Scheduled Caste origin from availing the Scheduled Castes status, claiming this was against the fundamental right to equality, non-discrimination, and religious freedom.