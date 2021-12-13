SC seeks Centre's reply on reviving PSUs in vaccine manufacturing

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre to a plea seeking to revive the public sector units for vaccine makers and utilise their full production capabilities with purchase orders.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna gave the Centre four weeks time to for the purpose as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said notice is not needed in the matter as this would be in the domain of policy decision.

"We want to know what is the policy of the government," the bench said.

The court allowed former IAS Amulya Ratna Nanda, All India Drug Action Network, Low-Cost Standard Therapeutics and Medico Friend Circle, who approached it with their plea, to file a rejoinder affidavit within three weeks.

The petitioners sought direction from the top court to grant functional autonomy to vaccine public sector units and put them to use especially after public funds were spent to make them Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant.

The plea said these PSUs should be granted full autonomy as envisaged in the 2010 Javid Chowdhary report, on vaccine production in the public sector units to ensure their complete revival and smooth functioning in the future.

It stated no PSUs should be excluded from producing any vaccine or from government vaccine procurement, as long as quality and affordability are ensured.

Referring to a 2016 order of the top court, in which the government had agreed to take action to revive the PSUs, the plea said the vaccine manufacturing facilities that were catering to 80-85 % of the demand prior to their suspension continued to languish wastefully despite their modernisation and capacity expansion.

According to the petitioners, India is home to the oldest vaccine PSUs, with 25 of them set up under the British Raj. By the 1980s, 29 PSUs were set up with the sole objective of self-reliance and self-sufficiency in vaccine production for the Universal Immunisation Programme introduced in 1986 to prevent mortality and morbidity amongst children in India as part of the global effort by the World Health Organisation.

