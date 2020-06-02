SC seeks consent from lawyers for physical appearance in courts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to explore feasibility of physical appearance of advocates in courts, more than two months after holding virtual courts due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Following requests from lawyers bodies and others, the court decided to seek consent from lawyers and parties for physical appearance while adhering to social distancing norms.

"In view of the request received from various quarters and in order to explore the feasibility of physical appearance of the advocates in the court, while adhering to social distancing norms, it is notified to all the advocates and parties in person to give their joint consent with regard to willingness for physically appearing and arguing in the court," a circular issued on Tuesday stated.

The administration decided to create an email ID for sending consent in this regard.

"Only on receipt of consent of all the parties to that effect, the matter would be considered for listing before the court, subject to availability of the bench, order of the competent authority and social distancing norms," it said.

The top court has been holding virtual courts after lockdown was imposed since March 25 due to COVID-19 pandemic.