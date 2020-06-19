SC seeks explanation from own registry why Mallya's plea not listed for 3 years

The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from its own registry as to why a review petition filed by fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017 was not listed before it for consideration in last three years.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan directed the officials to furnish all the details including names of the officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition for last three years.

The court gave the Registry two weeks of time for it.

The order was passed by the judges in their chamber on June 16 after the review petition came up for consideration before them.

The review petition would be considered on merits, after going through the explanation, the court ordered, while noting that the petition was filed within time.

On May 9, 2017, the court had held beleaguered industrialist Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children's accounts despite an order against transferring his assets.

Mallya, who evaded law enforcement authorities here and stayed at the United Kingdom, is facing extradition request from India.