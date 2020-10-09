SC seeks NCPCR's response on direction to release children from shelter homes

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on its general direction for releasing the children from shelter homes to their families in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notice to the rights panel while hearing a suo motu matter related to the contagion of Covid-19 in children protection home.

The court said that a general direction can't be issued as several other aspects like seeking parents' nod, health and education were to be considered.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati as well as amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal agreed repatriation has to be on a case-to-case basis.

On September 24, the NCPCR issued letters to district authorities in eight states: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya, stating that it is the right of every child to grow up in a familial environment. It had favored restoring children lodged in protection homes with their parents within 100 days after a review by the child welfare committee.

The eight states had 1.84 lakh (or nearly 72 per cent) children in child care homes, out of a total of 2.56 lakh in the country.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on October 24.

In April, the court suo motu directed the authorities to consider releasing on bail all those children, who were kept in observation homes on being found in conflict with the law, as Covid-19 was intensifying in the country.

The court had also said that urgent measures need to be taken on priority to prevent the spread of the virus to Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

On June 11, the court asked all the state governments to spell out measures being undertaken to prevent infection of coronavirus among juveniles kept at the protection homes.