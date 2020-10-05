SC seeks Tarun Tejpal's reply on plea for cross-examination of rape victim through video conferencing

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal on a plea by the Goa police to allow cross-examination of the girl, who accused him of rape, due to lung problems suffered by her.

The police also sought permission to grant an extension of time for completing the trial in the case.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and M R Shah granted one week's time to senior advocate Kapil Sibal to file his response as the court fixed October 15 as the next date of hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, submitted that the girl had a lung infection and weary of travel during the pandemic.

The top court had on August 19, 2019, directed the Goa court to conclude the trial at the earliest within a period of six months, saying the case lodged in 2013 by a then female employee of Tehelka magazine was already delayed. The court had also said there was sufficient material against Tejpal for his trial in the case