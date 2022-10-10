SC seeks transcript of Narasinghanand's statement

SC seeks transcript of Yati Narasinghanand's statement in contempt case

The bench has given three weeks time to Mumbai-based activist Shachi Nelli for filing the transcript

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 21:17 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday sought transcript of allegedly contemptuous remarks of controversial seer Yati Narsinghanand after his release on bail in a hate speech case.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Bela M Trivedi has given three weeks time to Mumbai-based activist Shachi Nelli for filing the transcript containing alleged derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

The petitioner has filed a contempt petition against Narasinghanand, claiming his comments undermined the majesty of the institution and the authority vested in the Supreme Court.

"Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history," her plea claimed.

Then Attorney General K K Venugopal had granted consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Narsinghanand, head priest of Dasna temple at Ghaziabad.

He has been under judicial custody after his arrest in Haridwar Dharm Sansad case related to alleged hate speech.

In response to a letter by Nelli seeking contempt proceeding against Narsinghanand, Venugopal had said “I have gone through your letter and watched the video of the statements made by Yati Narsinghanand. I find that the statement made by Yati Narsinghanand, that “those who believed in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the army will all die the death of a dog”, is a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public”.

Check out DH's latest videos

