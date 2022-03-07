SC seeks ways to curb fake certificates for Covid-19 ex gratia claims

The Supreme Court on Monday said it might order an independent probe into doctors issuing fake medical certificates to unscrupulous people for claiming ex gratia compensation for Covid-19 deaths.

"What is worrying is the fake certificate given by doctors... it is a very serious thing," a bench presided by Justice M R Shah said. The court said an independent probe might be necessary due to the alleged involvement of government doctors.

The bench asked senior advocate R Basant and the counsel appearing for Kerala and the Maharashtra governments to suggest by next week a mechanism to curb fake Covid -19 death certificates, being issued to avail of Rs 50,000 ex gratia.

"Our orders should not be allowed to be misused. Please suggest ways otherwise, it might take away someone's real opportunity," the bench, also comprising Justice B V Nagarathna, told the counsel.

The bench also agreed to a suggestion by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union, to set a deadline for making claims, saying "otherwise the process will go on endlessly, even for five-six years."

At the outset, Mehta pointed out some state governments have come across fake medical certificates issued by doctors. He said that the court's order on ex gratia compensation on the basis of a doctor's certificate has been misused in certain cases.

The court was examining the compliance of its previous judgement on disbursal of Rs 50,000 ex gratia for Covid-19 deaths, passed on a PIL by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal and others.

