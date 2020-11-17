SC sends case related to illegal detention of children by Karnataka cadre IAS officer for mediation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred a matter, arising out of a man's claim of illegal detention of minor son and daughter by his brother-in-law Karnataka cadre IAS officer, to High Court mediation centre at Bengaluru.

Sachin Gaur, a resident of Gurgaon filed a habeas corpus petition, alleging his wife's brother IAS officer Munish Moudgil and wife's sister Anupam M Vikas had illegally detained his children. He said that Moudgil's wife, D Roopa was a senior IPS officer and police authorities did not take any action on his request to hand over custody of children to him. He, however, did not name Roopa as a party to his petition.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian sent the parties to the mediation centre after advocates Pradeep Kumar Mathur and Chiranjeev Johri for Gaur and counsel Chinmay Deshpande and Anirudha Sanganeria for the other side agreed for it.

"We direct the parties to appear before the Karnataka High Court Mediation Centre at Bengaluru on 04.12.2020 at 11.00 A.M. The mediator would endeavour to explore the possibility of amicable settlement between the parties and send a report to this court," the bench said in its order.

Appearing for Moudgil, the counsel alleged that Gaur was a drunkard and lacked resources to take care of children. They also alleged that and his behaviour led to the mental breakdown of the officer's sister and her subsequent death. They also said children were with Moudgil's mother and were admitted to a good school.

In his plea, the man said his wife Pooja complained of high blood pressure on June 4. She was taken to Bengaluru with two children by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law on June 6.

On June 12, the petitioner was informed of the sudden demise of his wife. When he reached Bengaluru along with his parents, he was not shared with medical reports and other details. He claimed he was allowed to meet his children for 10 minutes only on instructions that he would not discuss their mother with them.

Since June 14, when he returned back along with his parents, the petitioner claimed he was not being allowed to talk to his children. His brother-in-law and his sister-in-law were neither picking his calls nor responding to WhatsApp messages, rising his apprehension that his children were not being taken proper care and were under captivity and might be tortured.

"The minor children have legal right to be in lawful custody of their father, the natural guardian after the expiry of their mother," his plea stated.