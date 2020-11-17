SC sends detention of children case for mediation

SC sends case related to illegal detention of children by Karnataka cadre IAS officer for mediation

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian sent the parties to the mediation centre

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 18:22 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred a matter, arising out of a man's claim of illegal detention of minor son and daughter by his brother-in-law Karnataka cadre IAS officer, to High Court mediation centre at Bengaluru.

Sachin Gaur, a resident of Gurgaon filed a habeas corpus petition, alleging his wife's brother IAS officer Munish Moudgil and wife's sister Anupam M Vikas had illegally detained his children. He said that Moudgil's wife, D Roopa was a senior IPS officer and police authorities did not take any action on his request to hand over custody of children to him. He, however, did not name Roopa as a party to his petition.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian sent the parties to the mediation centre after advocates Pradeep Kumar Mathur and Chiranjeev Johri for Gaur and counsel Chinmay Deshpande and Anirudha Sanganeria for the other side agreed for it.

"We direct the parties to appear before the Karnataka High Court Mediation Centre at Bengaluru on 04.12.2020 at 11.00 A.M. The mediator would endeavour to explore the possibility of amicable settlement between the parties and send a report to this court," the bench said in its order.

Appearing for Moudgil, the counsel alleged that Gaur was a drunkard and lacked resources to take care of children. They also alleged that and his behaviour led to the mental breakdown of the officer's sister and her subsequent death. They also said children were with Moudgil's mother and were admitted to a good school.

In his plea, the man said his wife Pooja complained of high blood pressure on June 4. She was taken to Bengaluru with two children by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law on June 6.

On June 12, the petitioner was informed of the sudden demise of his wife. When he reached Bengaluru along with his parents, he was not shared with medical reports and other details. He claimed he was allowed to meet his children for 10 minutes only on instructions that he would not discuss their mother with them.

Since June 14, when he returned back along with his parents, the petitioner claimed he was not being allowed to talk to his children. His brother-in-law and his sister-in-law were neither picking his calls nor responding to WhatsApp messages, rising his apprehension that his children were not being taken proper care and were under captivity and might be tortured.

"The minor children have legal right to be in lawful custody of their father, the natural guardian after the expiry of their mother," his plea stated.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Karnataka
Detention
minor

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 