SC sets aside HC order staying Haryana law for 75% reservation for locals in private jobs

The Supreme Court has set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Haryana government's law reserving 75 per cent jobs in the private sector for local candidates. The apex court has asked the high court to decide on the issue within a month and direct the state government not to take any coercive steps against the employers for the time being.

The Haryana government had moved the top court against the HC decision earlier this month. The state government had questioned the validity of the interim order by the high court suspending the operation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020.

In its plea, the state government said the stay order was passed on a plea by Faridabad Industries Association in violation of the principle of natural justice as the high court opened the hearing with a predetermined conclusion and did not afford any opportunity to its law officer.

More to follow...

