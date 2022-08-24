SC sets up 5-judge bench to take up 25 pending matters

The Supreme Court has decided to take up 25 Constitution bench matters pending before it from August 29 by taking over Justice U U Lalit as the new Chief Justice of India.

Incumbent CJI Justice N V Ramana is to demit office on August 26.

According to a notice, matters will be listed before a five-judge bench from Monday, for direction including the filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions, and tentative indication with regard to time to be taken by counsel for their arguments.

The cases scheduled to be considered from Monday included challenges to the validity of the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, which provided reservations for economically weaker sections; granted minority status to Sikhs in Punjab; WhatsApp’s privacy policy and its users' right to privacy under Article 21; plea in connection with the internet safety and also directly to the government to secure personal information; apex court’s power under Article 142 to dissolve a marriage between consenting parties etc.