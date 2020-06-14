SC sets up video-conferencing facilities at seven district court complexes

In a bid to enable lawyers and litigants to appear before it with more ease, the Supreme Court registry has set up video-conferencing facilities in all seven district court complexes in the national capital.

The facilities will be available at the district court complexes in Rohini, Dwarka, Patiala House, Saket, Tis Hazari, Karkardooma and Rouse Avenue, a notification issued by the apex court on Saturday said.

"It is notified for the information of all concerned that in compliance with the directions of Chief Justice of India, the Registry, in coordination with the Delhi High Court, has set up Supreme Court Video Conferencing Facilitation Rooms [SCI VC Room] in Seven District Courts Complexes of Delhi," it said.

The arrangements have been made "for facilitating learned advocates and litigants to join hearing of their respective matters listed before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in Virtual Courts through video conferencing", it added.