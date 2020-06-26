SC stays any coercive action against TV anchor for remarks against Sufi saint

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed any coercive action against TV journalist Amish Devgan in multiple FIRs lodged against him across the country for his remarks against Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna provided protection to him till the next date of hearing in July, on a writ petition filed by him.

The court issued notice to states of Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra, where FIRs were lodged against him. It also sought a response from those who filed complaints against him.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Devgan, submitted that he has already tendered his apology for the error, which can't be treated as a criminal offence. He said the petitioner made the inadvertent mistake of using the name of 'Chishti' in place of 'Khilji'. The TV debate show 'Aar Par' was telecast on June 15.

Counsel for complainants contended that the petitioner had used the word 'lootera' (plunderer) in his show.

In his plea, Devgan sought a direction to club multiple cases and transfer those cases to a court in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, a separate bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai stayed proceedings against OpIndia editor Nupur J Sharma and others in an FIR lodged against them by the West Bengal police.