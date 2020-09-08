SC stays breach of privilege proceedings against Jharkhand DGP

The Supreme Court has stayed the breach of privilege proceedings initiated against Jharkhand DGP M Vishnu Vardhan Rao on a complaint made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta suspended the proceedings started following the notice of July 16 and office memorandum of August 28 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat (Privileges and Ethics Branch).

The court issued notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, seeking its response within four weeks on a writ petition filed by Rao. He was represented by senior advocate F S Nariman.

Dubey, Godda MP, lodged a complaint against Rao, alleging abuse of state machinery for implication of him and family members in false cases.

