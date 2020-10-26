SC stays contempt proceedings by Uttarakhand HC against Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed contempt proceedings against Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank initiated by the Uttarakhand High Court for occupying the government bungalow after demitting office as Chief Minister, without rent.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Hrishikesh Roy ordered stay on the contempt proceedings pending in the High Court against ex CMs who have not yet started paying rent.

The court issued notice to the Uttarakhand government and tagged the matter along with other similar petitions.

Former Chief Ministers B C Khanduri, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and Vijay Bahuguna are also parties to the matter.

The HC had on May 3, last directed the former CMs to pay market rent for the period on which they occupied the government bungalows after demitting office.

A PIL was first filed by Uttar Pradesh-based NGO 'Lok Prahari' in the top court which led to a verdict on August 1, 2016 against the allotment of bungalows to ex-CMs in Uttar Pradesh.