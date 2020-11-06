SC stays HC's order on bypolls to constituency held by Azam Khan's son

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Allahabad High Court order to the Election Commission to start the process of holding of byelection in Uttar Pradesh's Suar Assembly constituency.

Mohammad Abdulla Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, was disqualified as an MLA by the HC after finding him underage at the time of the Assembly elections in 2017.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stayed the HC order.

The HC declared his election as void on December 16, 2019, finding irregularity in the declaration of his date of birth. His petition challenging the HC's order is pending before the top court.

However, recently, acting on a writ petition, the HC directed the Election Commission to start the process for holding bypolls in the constituency as no interim order was passed by the top court on Khan's plea.

Both Khan and the EC moved the top court against the HC's order.

Khan contended that despite the pendency of his petition before the Supreme Court, Allahabad High Court has shown "an unusual haste" and directed the Election Commission to hold the byelections.

Notably, the HC had taken a very serious view of the failure of the EC to hold bypolls in the Assembly constituency as seats remained vacant since December 2019.

"Will of the people is supreme in a democracy and it cannot be lightly interfered with. The EC, under no circumstance, can frustrate the will of the people. This court, which is a custodian of the Constitution, cannot be a silent spectator in a case of this nature where the EC has failed to exercise its powers in a manner which has the effect of destroying or making erosion into the democratic setup, which is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution," the HC had said.