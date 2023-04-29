SC stays Lokayukta probe against Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan 

SC stays Lokayukta probe against Cong MLA Zameer Khan

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal granted interim stay on the April 6 order of the High Court, on a special leave petition filed by the former minister

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2023, 02:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 02:05 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court's order which had declined to suspend an ongoing investigation against Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Lokayukta police for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.  

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal granted interim stay on the April 6 order of the High Court, on a special leave petition filed by the former minister.

After hearing senior advocate Kapil Sibal on the leader's behalf, the court also issued notice to the state government and others on Khan's plea against the HC's order.

The court put the matter for consideration after two weeks.

An FIR was filed by the Lokayukta against Khan in 2022 and it was allegedly found that his assets were worth Rs 87.5 crore which was 2,031 % disproportionate to his known sources of income.
 

Supreme Court
India News
Lokayukta police
Karnataka
Zameer Ahmed Khan
Congress

