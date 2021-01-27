SC stays proceedings in complaint against Karnataka CM & minister in land allocation case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal proceedings initiated against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Minister Murugesh Nirani in a case related to their failure to grant 26 acres of land to private investor M Alam Pasha in 2011.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to Pasha on two separate petitions filed by Yeddyurappa and Nirani.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, K V Vishwanathan and Sajan Povayya appeared for the petitioners.

Rohatgi said his client was then the CM and even now he is holding the same post. He pointed out that the earlier complaint was quashed by the HC and he cannot be proceeded on the same complaint. The counsel urged the court to stay the Bengaluru court proceedings.

Allowing the plea for stay, the bench told Yeddyurappa's counsel, "you are Chief Minister, who will issue warrant against you."

Yeddyurappa and Nirani, now mining minister, approached the top court against the High Court's January 5 order, allowing criminal proceedings against them.

The HC restored a fresh criminal complaint filed against them in the Bengaluru court, despite a previous one having been quashed on October 11, 2013 for want of valid sanction.

The HC had on January 5 held that the quashing of the earlier complaint filed by Pasha for want of sanction, would not operate as a bar to maintain the instant complaint.

Acting on Pasha's plea against Special Judge's order of August 26, 2016, the HC had said the order was contrary to the well established principle of law that sanction for prosecution of the public servants was not necessary after they demit the office or retire from service.

Pasha accused the CM, Nirani and others of allegedly forging the documents to show withdrawal of approval of 26 acres of land to him in Devanahalli Industrial Area in Bengaluru Rural in 2011.