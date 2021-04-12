No physical hearings in SC as staff test Covid positive

SC stops physical hearing of cases after several staff members test Covid-19 positive

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 09:37 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will delay sittings of courts by one hour and stop physical mentioning of matters for urgent hearing after several staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon, the apex Court said in a statement.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Robots on call for grocery delivery in Singapore

Robots on call for grocery delivery in Singapore

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How to spot depression in young children?

How to spot depression in young children?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 