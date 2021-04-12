SC stops physical hearing of cases after several staff members test Covid-19 positive

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will delay sittings of courts by one hour and stop physical mentioning of matters for urgent hearing after several staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon, the apex Court said in a statement.

