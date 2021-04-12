SC stops physical hearing of cases after several staff members test Covid-19 positive

The Supreme Court of India on Monday said that it will delay sittings of courts by one hour and stop physical mentioning of matters for urgent hearing after several staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
#SupremeCourt delays sittings of courts by one hour and stops physical mentioning of matters for urgent hearing, due to high incidences of Covid-19 cases among staff.@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/OwTJPKkx3E
— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) April 12, 2021
All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon, the apex Court said in a statement.
More to follow...
