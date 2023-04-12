SC takes landmark initiatives for inclusion of LGBTQIA+ at top court

In landmark initiatives, the Supreme Court has decided to revisit the modes of organisational and spatial developments, aimed at sensitisation towards and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community to ensure a dignified work environment at the apex court.

"The Supreme Court initiated steps towards inclusive infrastructure and sexuality sensitization for LGBTQIA + community at the apex court under the directions of the Chief Justice of India, Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud," a statement said.

The top court is taking the lead towards the inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community within the Supreme Court, it added.

Nine universal restrooms are being created at different locations in the main building as well as the additional building complex of the Supreme Court. Online Appearance Portal launched earlier this year is also made gender-neutral. Senior advocate Dr Menaka Guruswamy has been inducted as a member of Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC), it pointed out.

"A proposal for broadening of the scope of the Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee to Gender and Sexuality Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee, as requested by an advocate from the community, is also under active consideration. Suitable amendments in regulations keeping pace with the changing times and evolving needs of the society and the institution are being envisaged," it added.