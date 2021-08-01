SC takes objection to release of life term convict on political functionary's letter

The Supreme Court has taken an objection to a decision by previous Uttar Pradesh Government to let go a life-term convict in a triple murder case on a recommendation from a functionary from the Samajwadi Party, saying the criminal justice system can't be distorted like this.

"What would happen to criminal jurisprudence if life term convicts are released after serving just five years? Can the convicts be let off on recommendation from political functionary," a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari asked rejecting a plea by Jaini Singh against the decision of Allahabad High Court, which set aside the Governor's order to release him from jail.

Singh challenged validity of the High Court's order of February 26 to surrender to serve the sentence.

"We do not find any ground to interfere with the order passed by the High Court," the bench said, dismissing his plea.

The High Court had passed the order on a plea by Prakashwati Singh, wife of Karan Singh who was one of the three persons killed by Jaini Singh in Bulandshahr. The trial court had convicted and awarded life term to Jaini Singh and five others in 2011.

The order to grant remission to the convict was passed on March 15, 2017 just four days before the Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on a letter by Col Satyaveer Yadav, advocate, State President Samajwadi Sainik Prakostha. Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, then Minister of the Department of Jails recommended release of Jaini Singh on account of his old age and ailing health. The then Chief Minister and the Governor approved the recommendation.

A division bench of the High Court said the Governor's order did not reflect the application of mind and transgressed the jurisdiction under Article 161 of the Constitution.

It also pointed out Section 433-A of the Criminal Procedure Code stated that where a sentence of imprisonment for life is imposed on conviction of a person for an offence for which death is one of the punishments provided by law, such person shall not be released from prison unless he has served at least 14 years of imprisonment.

"We are unable to comprehend as to what prompted the Governor to exercise indulgence in favour of the convict despite he had committed a heinous offence wherein three members of a family were done to death by the him and other co-accused who are in Jail. The mercy committee denied to consider his application for premature release.

Even appeal is pending against the conviction judgment and twice his bail is rejected by this court in appeal," the HC had said.