SC takes suo motu cognisance of Yamuna pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of river pollution by discharge of untreated and sewage water, saying it was an issue of great significance and consequence, not only for general public but all living beings dependent upon open surface water.

Maintaining that right to clean environment and pollution-free water have been protected under the broad rubric of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde pointed out saying it is often found that either the sewage is not treated through a plant before being discharged or the treatment plants are not functional or incapacitated.

"It will be appropriate to take suo moto cognisance with regard to the issue of contamination of rivers by sewage effluents and ensure that the mandate is implemented by municipalities as far as discharge of sewage into rivers is concerned," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said.

The court registered the case as “Remediation of polluted rivers”.

Starting with the issue of contamination of river Yamuna, the bench issued notice to states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and also to Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Central Pollution Control Board.

It appointed senior advocate Meenakshi Arora as amicus curiae and posted the matter for hearing on January 19.

It also directed the CPCB to submit a report identifying municipalities along the river Yamuna, which have not installed treatment plants for sewage as per the requirement. CPCB may also highlight any other source of prominent contamination within the limits of municipalities, it said. The court also asked the pollution control panel to submit priority-wise list of municipalities, river stretches which have been found to be most polluted.

In its written order, the court said, "Open surface water resources including rivers are lifeline of human civilisation...It is an acknowledged fact that pollution of water supplies by sewage effluents has been and still is a major cause of variety of diseases and discomforts."

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) filed a plea in the court, highliting extremely worrying health hazards due to the presence of ammonia in the chlorinated water.

The DJB had expressed its inability to supply water to all areas of Delhi due to the high ammonia level in the river, which entered into it from the water coming from the Haryana side.