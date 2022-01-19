SC tells Maharashtra govt to provide info on OBCs to Backward Classes Commission

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Maharashtra to furnish data and information related to Other Backward Classes with the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission for the purpose of determining their representation in local bodies.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar said that the panel may submit the interim report if so advised to the concerned authorities within two weeks after receipt of information or data from the state government.

The court passed its order on an application filed by the state government to permit the election on the basis of information and data already available with the state with regard to OBCs.

On December 15, the Supreme Court ordered the state election commission (SEC) and the state government to convert 27 per cent reserved seats for OBC into general category, for zila parishad and panchayat samitis, and issue fresh notification.

On December 6, the Supreme Court stayed the Maharashtra government decision to grant 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs, which was brought by an ordinance, in the local body elections until further orders. It had said the OBC quota could not have been implemented without setting up a Commission and without collecting data regarding inadequacy of representation local government wise.

A batch of pleas have been filed in the top court challenging the state government’s ordinance to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.

Watch latest videos by DH here: