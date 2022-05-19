SC tells Varanasi court to desist from hearing Gyanvapi mosque case

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Varanasi civil court to desist from hearing the case related to survey of Gyanvapi mosque as a lawyer for the Hindu side sought an adjournment for a day.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu plaintiffs before the Varanasi court, gave an undertaking before a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud that they will not press for continuing proceedings before the civil court in Varanasi on Thursday.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi, submitted that even as the top court was hearing the matter, the civil court proceeded in the matter.

He asked the top court to tell the trial court not to proceed in view of the adjournment for a day.

Ahmadi also raised the issue of demolition of a wall around the 'vazukhana'.

In his plea, Jain submitted that the lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain, representing the five Hindu women before the civil court, was unable to attend the top court.

He submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha, that they will not go ahead with the proceedings before the civil court on Thursday.

Allowing his plea, the court asked the trial court not to hear the matter on Thursday, and posted the plea filed by the committee for further hearing on Friday.

On May 17, the top court had directed for protecting the area at Gyanvyapi Mosque complex where a 'Shivling' was found as per Hindu side but ordered that no Muslim should be restrained or impeded from offering 'namaz' over there.

It had rejected repeated pleas by Ahmadi for staying the proceedings before the trial court in Varanasi.

The court had issued directions to the District Magistrate for protecting 'Shivling' but modified the trial court's May 16 order, which ordered sealing of the place.

The committee had approached the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court's April 21 order and subsequent development related to survey at the mosque. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque complex came into limelight as a group of women led by Rakhi Singh sought permission for worship at 'Shringar Gauri', located behind the mosque.