SC terms 14 vacancies in NGT as appalling, gives 10 days to notify vacant posts

The Supreme Court on Thursday called fourteen existing vacancies in the National Green Tribunal as appalling, which can't be countenanced, given the important work performed by the panel.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar told the Union government to notify within 10 days vacancies of seven judicial members and seven technical members and other anticipated vacancies in six months in the green panel in one go.

"The Tribunal is presently functioning with the strength of only seven judges (one chairman, three judicial members and three technical members) despite the mandate of the Act to ensure that the minimum number of members shall not be less than 10," the bench noted.

"This is an appalling situation concerning the premier institution such as National Green Tribunal, which is required to deal with environmental issues. That cannot be countenanced," the bench added, hearing a petition by the NGT Bar Association (Western Zone).

Though Union government assured that notification for filling up nine vacancies is being issued by the end of July, 2020, the bench said this, in our opinion, is not enough.

The court further directed until the proposed selection process culminated with appointment order of the concerned candidates against the existing vacancies, the members presently in office as on this date but are likely to retire shortly, would continue to hold office in terms of this order and discharge their functions accordingly.