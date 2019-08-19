SC terms HC's order to restrict phone calls 'unusual'

A woman has approached the Supreme Court against an "unusual" order restricting her phone calls to parents to one hour daily, apparently in order to avoid any interference in her married life.

The top court, however, declined to interfere after noting she had consented to it before the Jharkhand High Court.

In her plea, the woman petitioner said she has no difficulty in making an effort to reconcile with her husband.

She, however, was "perturbed by the condition restricting her phone calls to parents to one hour," a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph noted. The court agreed that the condition is "unusual".

The high court had imposed this condition in February, 2019 while granting anticipatory bail to her husband. It had asked the couple to make an effort for reconciliation.

However, after going through the high court's order, the top court found that the same was passed after obtaining her consent.

On a query, the woman denied that she had given consent for it.

After recording her plea, the court dismissed her plea but gave her liberty to approach the high court to point out that she had not consented to the order on restriction to phone calls.