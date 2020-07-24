SC to consider 2009 contempt against Prashant Bhushan on August 4

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred its hearing in a 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan for accusing past CJIs of corruption, to August 4.

A bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra, however, rejected a contention by senior advocate Shanti Bhushan that he was willing to go to jail, if his son was guilty, saying that it was an argument made out of love and affection and can't be treated as a legal argument.

Senior Bhushan has sought to be impleaded in the matter.

Other counsel senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, for Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal for Tehelka magazine, which had published the statement, and complainant Harish Salve sought adjournment on the grounds that the case documents were locked up in chambers.

They also said it was not an urgent matter and would rather require physical hearing because of lengthy arguments to be advanced.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan was issued another contempt notice on July 22 for his tweets, wherein he accused four CJIs of "playing a role in destruction of democracy". He faced the adverse action for another tweet on June 29, wherein he accused the current CJI of "riding a Rs 50 lakh bike of a BJP leader" and keeping "the SC in lockdown denying citizens their fundamental right to justice".