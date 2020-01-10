SC to consider all pleas on CAA on Jan 22

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to United Socialist Party and others on a plea by the Centre to transfer their petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 from different high courts, to the top court.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant sought a response from all such petitioners and put the matter for consideration on January 22.

A fresh batch of petitions including one filed by the CPI was also admitted for consideration for the bench.

More than 60 petitions have already been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the Act, which allowed Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, except Muslims, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to get Indian citizenship if they entered the country before December 31, 2014, for having suffered religious persecution.

The court had last month fixed January 22 as the date for considering the matter after issuing notice to the Union government.