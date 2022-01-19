SC to consider hearing PIL challenging use of EVMs

SC to consider hearing PIL challenging use of EVMs in polls

Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 15:41 ist
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that he would consider listing of the case. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing of a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of People Act which had led to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), instead of ballot papers, for polls in the country.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana heard the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma, who filed the plea in his personal capacity, and said that he would consider listing of his case.

Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed. 

EVMs
N V Ramana
Supreme Court
Elections

