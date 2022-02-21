SC to consider listing of petitions against Board exams

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea for urgent hearing on a petition for cancelling physical exams for Classes 10 and 12 boards proposed by the CBSE, the ICSE, the NIOS and all states.

Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan mentioned the petition for urgent listing before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

He questioned the decision of the various boards, physical classes couldn't be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On this, the bench said: "Let the matter go before the bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar".

Justice Khanwilkar had earlier dealt with petitions in connection with board exams last year.

Petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, claimed many students studying in CBSE, ICSE, NIOS and state board were aggrieved by the Boards decision.

She claimed the mental pressure, created for performance in the board exam is so much that every year a number of students commit suicide for fear of under-performance, or of failure.

"To make the students appear and face examination with the additional fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus will not only be unfair but the same will be absolutely inhuman," it claimed.

The plea asked the court to issue directions to concerned authorities for alternate mode of assessment of students from Classes 10, 11, and 12 of CBSE, ICSE, NIOS and state boards instead of offline exams.

It also pleaded for conducting an improvement exam for those who are not satisfied with internal assessment and further order to constitute a committee to decide the formula of assessment of students, including compartment students and declare the result within a time limit and deadline.

