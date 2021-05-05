SC to consider listing of plea on Central Vista Project

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider listing of a plea related to halting of Central Vista Project for new Parliament and government buildings amid Covid. The top court, however, pointed out it was difficult time and it can't force judges to take up the matter.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana expressed such a view as a plea was mentioned contending the Delhi High Court adjourned the petition for staying work on the project due to Covid-19, to May 17.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioners, contended that movement of labourers and ongoing construction activities at the height of pandemic would wreak havoc on the health system.

He said that the matter filed in the High Court should be heard at the earliest. He also pointed out that the petitioners did not challenge the project itself but only sought halt on movement of labourers.

He said the law officer agreed for hearing on May 10 but a bench presided over by Chief Justice D N Patel said it needed time to study the judgment passed by the Supreme Court on approval of the project and posted it for May 17.

Also read: Row over nod for new PM home amid Covid-19 pandemic

"This is because of shortage of judges. These are difficult times. I cannot force judges to hear cases," the CJI said.

The court, however, added the matter would be examined whether it can be listed.

The petitioners sought a direction to forthwith stop back and forth movement of workers by buses in the national capital.

They also maintained that there was no rationale for classifying the Central Vista Project as an “essential service” because of contractual deadline.

The apex court on January 5 gave the Union government a go-ahead for constructing new Parliament and other buildings for ministries here with proposed cost of Rs 20,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on December 10.