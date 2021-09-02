SC to consider plea against extension of time for NGOs to comply with FCRA

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea against a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 18, 2021, giving more time to NGOs to comply with provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Act (FCRA), 2020.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar put a plea filed by Noel Harpar and others for consideration on September 7.

The petitioner sought directions to the Centre and the Niti Ayog to strictly maintain and monitor the directory of the NGOs receiving foreign contributions, in order to restrain them from indulging in dubious activities in the name of ongoing pandemic.

Highlighting many instances misappropriation of funds by NGOs, the plea alleged in the shield of Covid relief work, such organisations, involved in religious conversion, may try to divert funds for those activities.

The MHA, through the order, validated the licence of NGOs and individuals till September 2021 and also extended the deadline of opening bank accounts at designated branches of SBI.

The plea claimed that various NGOs have been misusing the FCRA regime to siphon off funds obtained from abroad by taking undue advantage of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It further alleged some of the NGOs misused the funds, by circumventing the provisions of FCRA.