SC to consider plea for direction to Goa speaker to decide disqualification of MLAs

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to take up in February a plea by a Goa Congress leader for direction to the state Assembly speaker to decide his petition on disqualification of 10 party MLAs who defected to BJP in July, 2019.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar, told a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde that the disqualification petition was filed with the speaker in August 2019 and a decision has yet not been taken, though a one-and-half year has gone by.

The bench, comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, told that it would take up the matter in the second week of February. The court disposed the application by Chodankar for early hearing on his writ petition.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some of the MLAs whose disqualification has been sought, said a reply to Chodankar's plea has already been filed and it can now be fixed for the hearing.

On June 16, 2020, the court had issued notice to the Assembly speaker on Chodankar's plea for a direction to him decide upon the disqualification of 10 party MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Out of 15 Congress MLA, ten have formed a separate group and merged it with BJP, taking the tally of the ruling party in 40-member Assembly to 27. Some of the defectors were rewarded with a ministerial berth in the Pramod Sawant-led government.

The petitioner has relied upon the SC's recent ruling, in a separate case, that had held the Speaker should decide such disqualification plea within a maximum period of three months.