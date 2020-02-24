SC to consider plea on removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Feb 26

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to take up a matter related to removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh here, on Wednesday in order to enable it to go through a report submitted by the interocutors.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph put the petitions for consideration on February 26.

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran submitted their report, prepared after efforts made by them to talk to the protesting women over there. They had apparently not been successful in convincing them to shift their venue from protest, as suggested by the top court on the last date of hearing.

The court, however, refused to take their report into record, and also declined to order for handing over a copy to the parties in the case.

Petitioner-advocate Amit Sahni and BJP national executive member Nand Kishore Garg sought a direction to Delhi police to remove the squatters at Shaheen Bagh here, claiming it has caused severe hardships to lakhs of commuters between Delhi and Noida.

The court had on February 17 appointed two advocates as interocutors saying protesters did have a right to right but they cannot block public roads.

The women and children have been sitting on 'dharna' since December 15, in their protest against the CAA-NPR-NRC.

