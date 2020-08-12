SC to decide in a day or two on issue of resuming physical courts

The Supreme Court is likely to decide in a day or two on resumption of physical courts in a limited manner.

A meeting of a seven-judge Committee took place on Tuesday where lawyers bodies urged it for starting the physical courts after taking views of medical experts.

The top court has been functioning in virtual mode since March in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A virtual meeting of judges panel headed by Justice N V Ramana, the second senior-most judge was held. Presidents of SCBA Dushyant Dave, SC Advocate on Record Association Shivaji M Jadhav and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attended the committee meeting.

"We urged the judges to start physical courts at the earliest after taking required measures suggested by medical experts. The judges committee is seriously considering to start at least two-three physical courts from the next week and in the meantime Registry would take necessary steps to prepare the courts for physical functioning," Jadhav said in a statement.

He said the physical courts would be in addition to virtual courts and people would have option to do virtual hearing as well.

The matters from the final hearing list published before the lockdown would be listed before the physical courts. Final decision would be taken by the judges' committee in a day or two, Jadhav said.

Since March, the top court has restricted the number of courts which have been conducting hearing of cases through video conferencing only.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers decided to put a dissent note to the suggestion of their organisation.

"We are apprehensive that hurrying to full-fledged physical hearing without deliberating the possibilities of improving video conferencing and e-filing modes, would result in fast spread of the pandemic, in the event of which the entire court may face difficulty in functioning," they said.

They said physical hearing should be for a select few cases and not for all. Consent of lawyers appearing on both sides could be a mechanism for listing matters for physical court hearing.