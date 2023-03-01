SC to deliver judgement on March 2 on constitution of committee on Adani-Hindenburg case

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday on the appointment of a committee to probe the Adani-Hindenburg row.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala had on February 17 reserved its order.

The court had then said that it would not accept the sealed cover names of experts suggested by the Union government for inclusion in the committee to be set up to examine Hindenburg-Adani report that led to meltdown of Adani group shares.

"We want to maintain full transparency," the bench had said.

"We will select the experts and maintain full transparency. If we take names from the government, it would amount to a government constituted committee. There has to be full (public) confidence in the committee," the bench had added.

A batch of petitions were filed by advocates Manohar Lal Sharma and Vishal Tiwari, and Congress leader Jaya Thakur among others.

Sharma and Tiwari alleged conspiracy behind the Hindenburg report while Thakur sought probe into allegations made by the US firm against Adani Enterprises.

Hindenburg Research published its report on January 25 accusing the Adani Group conglomerate of being involved in accounting fraud and "brazen stock manipulation". The Adani group rubbished the allegations.