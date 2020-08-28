SC to deliver judgement on UGC's order to varsities to hold final exams by September 30

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its judgement on Friday on the validity of the UGC's direction to varsities across the country to hold final examinations by September 30, amid the growing cases of Covid-19 and floods in certain states.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah would pronounce the order at 10.30 am on August 28 on a batch of petitions filed by Bengaluru resident Praneeth K, and others.

On August 18, the court has reserved its judgement in the matter.

The court had then said it would decide if the state, and its Disaster Management Authority can override the UGC's power and cancel the final examinations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The petitioners, including the Yuva Sena, challenged the validity of UGC's July 6 notification.

In its observations, the court had said that one needed to keep in mind that the welfare of the students is not for the students to decide. It's for the statutory body. Students are not qualified to decide it.

The notification has been vehemently opposed by the states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Odisha and students as well, due to Covid-19 situation.

The court would decide if the Disaster management Act can be interpreted in the manner to allow the State to take such a decision to cancel examinations. Suppose the UPSC says we will hold competitive exams, can the state say that don't hold the exams and pass all students, the bench had asked.

The court also asked that in the issue, if the situation is such that the state says it cannot hold exams, can it give degrees?

During the hearing, the Centre maintained even during the time of national disasters, the state authorities cannot override the UGC.

It had earlier maintained the guidelines issued on July 6 were based on the recommendations of experts, after due deliberations and taking into account Covid-19 situation and balancing of all relevant factors.